Take a Break From the News Cycle and Enjoy This Video of Melania Trump Dancing With Orphan Children in Kenya

The U.S. first lady is visiting her third country during her five-day, four-country tour in Africa — and she is making the most of it as she danced alongside children and fed baby elephants.

This is Melania Trump’s first solo international trip as the first lady and she has visited Ghana, Malawi, and is now in Kenya — her last stop will be Egypt.

. @FLOTUS *dances* with the kids at Nest, entering the baby orphanage as they hold her hands and bring her inside pic.twitter.com/qWG8iNZsET — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

FLOTUS dances with orphans in Kenya pic.twitter.com/IhyHfMGtOJ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 5, 2018

During her trip, she spent time with children at a hospital in Ghana and a school in Malawi — and now she is dancing hand-in-hand with children in Kenya.

The first lady visited and danced with the children at the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya. – READ MORE

