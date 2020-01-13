Syrian Professor: We Should Kill U.S. Troops To Influence 2020 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

A radical Syrian professor has called for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Syria in an effort to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election and President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

The video clip flagged by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) showed Jamal Al-Mahmoud, a political science professor at Damascus University, making the comments several days ago during an interview on Al-Ikhbaria TV.

“I call for with the Americans to be decided militarily. I do not call for talking politics with the Americans,” Al-Mahmoud said, according to a translation provided by MEMRI. “Absolutely not. So I call upon the PMU factions and the national forces in Iraq to unite their ranks and create an alliance in order to expel the American forces from Syria .”

Syrian Academic Jamal Al-Mahmoud: We Should Kill American Soldiers to Influence Upcoming U.S. Elections, Rein Trump in pic.twitter.com/9eixnsTnIH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 9, 2020

"A year from now, in November 2020, there will be presidential elections in America," Al-Mahmoud continued. "We should take advantage of this opportunity and wage military operations against the American forces, because the death of an American soldier – or two or three American soldiers – will play a role in the elections game – in the coming presidential elections. This may rein Trump in to some extent. This is why we should take advantage of these circumstances."