Syria air strikes: Footage showed missiles being launched from French naval ship (VIDEO)

Footage shows cruise missiles being launched from a ship in an unknown location and French Rafale jets taking off.

France joined the US and the UK targeting chemical weapons sites in the biggest military action against President Assad so far. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1