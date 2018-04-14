Security TV World
Syria air strikes: Footage showed missiles being launched from French naval ship (VIDEO)
Footage shows cruise missiles being launched from a ship in an unknown location and French Rafale jets taking off.
France joined the US and the UK targeting chemical weapons sites in the biggest military action against President Assad so far. – READ MORE
BBC News