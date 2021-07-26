‘Symbolic but Meaningless’: Biden Sanctions One Person over Cuba Protest Crackdown

The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions against Cuban security minister Gen. Alvaro Lopez Miera and a security unit of the Cuban Interior Ministry for their role in cracking down on protesters.

The sanctions were denounced as “unfounded and slanderous” by the Cuban regime, and as “symbolic but meaningless” by critics such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who noted Miera is already under sanctions.

Biden sanctioning an already sanctioned regime official in #Cuba is the kind of symbolic but meaningless measure we will continue to see as long as @potus is being advised by people who were drinking mojitos in Havana in 2015 to celebrate the Obama policy#CubaLibre — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 23, 2021

“The actions of Cuban security forces and violent mobs mobilized by Cuban Communist Party First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel lay bare the regime’s fear of its own people and unwillingness to meet their basic needs and aspirations,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken when announcing the sanctions on Thursday.

“Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Álvaro López Miera and the Cuban Ministry of the Interior’s Special National Brigade or ‘Boinas Negras’ (Black Berets),” Blinken said. “López Miera and the Special National Brigade have been involved in suppressing the protests, including through physical violence and intimidation.” – READ MORE

