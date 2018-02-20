Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone death hoax causes actor, younger brother to slam rumors
A death hoax claiming Sylvester Stallone passed away surfaced on social media and the actor is not happy about it.
“Please ignore the stupidity,” the 71-year-old actor tweeted Monday. “Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!”
Stallone also pointed out to images insisting the star was suffering from an illness, prompting him to lose his hair. The photos are most likely are from a scene Stallone has filmed.
Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching! https://t.co/sgRhOguHhs
— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) February 19, 2018
Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.@FoxNews @seanhannity @greggutfeld
— Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018
His younger brother Frank Stallone also took to social media where he slammed the hurtful gossip. – READ MORE