Switzerland Rejects Citizenship Bids Of Residents Who Were Once On Welfare

Switzerland doesn’t mess around.

The idyllic nation — where the average annual GDP per capita is nearly $80,000 — doesn’t like deadbeats. The nation recently enacted a new civil rights act that prevents residents who received welfare benefits from becoming citizens until they pay back the money they took.

The new regulations took effect January 1. Asylum seekers and refugees who received handouts in the previous three years can’t become permanent residents without paying back the government.

What’s more, refugees must prove they are making efforts to integrate into society in order to win citizenship. They must show that have “cultivated contacts” with a number of Swiss people, according to Kronen Zeitung. There are also new language requirements, which vary depending on the canton they are living in, the Daily Mail reports.– READ MORE

Several people have been injured after a teenager went on the rampage with an axe in a Swiss village, according to reports.

Witnesses have claimed a number of shots were fired by police in Flums, in the east of the country, Blick reports.

Police spokesman Hans-Peter Krüsi described it as ‘violence with several injuries’.

Initial reports claim a man attacked a family, who had a baby, before escaping to a nearby gas station, where he was shot by police, Sudostschweiz reports. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *