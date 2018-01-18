Switzerland Outlaws Boiling Lobsters Alive Because They Feel Pain. Abortion? That’s Okay.

In the topsy-turvy world of European social think, Down syndrome is “disappearing” by abortion, flooding your country with hordes of Islamic migrants is compassion, and the boiling of live crustaceans is more horrific than the killing of unborn babies.

The latest country to get in on this race to insanity is Switzerland, which just followed New Zealand in the quest to protect lobsters from feeling pain. The new law requires that the bottom feeder be transported in salt water and be dead before boiling.

The argument that lobsters feel pain is not exactly a clear science, unlike fetal pain or the undisputed fact that babies are human at the moment of conception. Movements in certain countries to ban the practice of boiling lobsters alive has even left some scientists scratching their heads since lobsters have no brains and therefore have no ability to process pain.

In addition to abortion, Switzerland allows for something called “suicide tourism,” where people visit to get an assisted suicide. The Swiss Supreme Court also declared assisted suicide for the mentally ill a constitutional right. – READ MORE

Switzerland doesn’t mess around.

The idyllic nation — where the average annual GDP per capita is nearly $80,000 — doesn’t like deadbeats. The nation recently enacted a new civil rights act that prevents residents who received welfare benefits from becoming citizens until they pay back the money they took.

The new regulations took effect January 1. Asylum seekers and refugees who received handouts in the previous three years can’t become permanent residents without paying back the government.

What’s more, refugees must prove they are making efforts to integrate into society in order to win citizenship. They must show that have “cultivated contacts” with a number of Swiss people, according to Kronen Zeitung. There are also new language requirements, which vary depending on the canton they are living in, the Daily Mail reports.– READ MORE

Several people have been injured after a teenager went on the rampage with an axe in a Swiss village, according to reports.

Witnesses have claimed a number of shots were fired by police in Flums, in the east of the country, Blick reports.

Police spokesman Hans-Peter Krüsi described it as ‘violence with several injuries’.

Initial reports claim a man attacked a family, who had a baby, before escaping to a nearby gas station, where he was shot by police, Sudostschweiz reports. – READ MORE