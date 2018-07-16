Swing-vote senators signal potential support for Kavanaugh, despite well-funded left-wing pressure

Several swing-vote senators, including moderate Republicans and vulnerable Democrats in red states, have given GOP leaders cause for optimism that Brett Kavanaugh will soon be confirmed to replace retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Though Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains uncertain because of Republicans’ razor-thin 51-49 majority in the Senate, the moderates’ early reactions indicate that millions of dollars in spending by liberal groups to sway key senators against Kavanaugh may ultimately prove fruitless.

Only 50 votes are needed to confirm Kavanaugh, after Republicans eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees last year.

Democratic leaders had removed the filibuster for other federal judgeships in 2013 to confirm President Barack Obama’s nominees to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was prompted by GOP obstruction that followed extensive Democratic filibustering of President George W. Bush’s nominees to federal judgeships.

One Democratic senator facing a pitched re-election battle, Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, has already given indications that she is closely weighing the political ramifications of voting down the nomination.

“If you’re going to ask me questions about the Supreme Court nominee, I have absolutely nothing to say,” McCaskill repeatedly said on Thursday.

And two key moderate Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — reportedly did not voice any concerns about Kavanaugh in a closed-door meeting of GOP officials this week.– READ MORE

“I… predict we’ll end up with every Republican supporting Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. I also think we’ll end up with a few Democrats.” WATCH: @TeamCavuto‘s full interview with @SenMikeLee on “#Cavuto Live.” pic.twitter.com/Ate6nRR9Y5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2018

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted that every Republican and “a few Democrats” will end up supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Is it your sense that every Republican will be on board?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1