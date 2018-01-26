Swing State Felons May Get Right to Vote

Voters in one of America’s biggest swing states will be able to decide on this November’s ballot whether convicted felons will regain the right to vote.

If 60 percent of voters in Florida approve the initiative, Amendment 4, voting rights would be returned to 1.5 million felons in the state once they compete their sentences, including parole or probation. The initiative would not include sex offenders or murderers.

“Floridians for Fair Democracy, led by Desmond Meade, of Orlando, successfully gathered more than 799,000 certified signatures in their years-long petition drive, just a week before the deadline to reach the required total of about 766,000,” The Orlando Sentinel reported on Tuesday.

“Because of that, the state on Tuesday certified the initiative for the Nov. 6 ballot.”

And the question could be crucial for future Florida elections.

“Voter approval could reshape the politics of the nation’s largest swing state, where the past two races for governor have been decided by about 1 percentage point and where the 2000 vote for president was decided by 537 votes,” the Miami Herald noted. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A new California policy set to go into effect on April 1 could potentially register a massive number of illegal immigrants to vote.

The policy would automatically register adults who obtain or renew a driver’s license to vote unless drivers who claim to be legal “opt out.” But, since 2015, California has granted illegal immigrants driver’s licenses. Thus far, some 1 million illegals have taken advantage and obtained such a license. According to Fox News, under the new policy, “anyone who already has a valid license and applies for renewal in person or by mail could potentially be added to the voter registration rolls by claiming they are legal.”

“You’re setting the state up for a disaster,” said True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht. “They don’t seem to have a process in place to verify that people are who they say they are. It’s a free-for-all, a process that can be manipulated.”

Engelbrecht’s organization unsuccessfully pressured Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to veto the law.

Linda Paine, who cofounded a nonpartisan organization called Election Integrity Project of California, is also worried about potential fraud.

“There are thousands and thousands of DMV workers across our huge state,” Paine told Fox. “They’re not all trained. There’s no actual protection to prevent noncitizens from being added to voter rolls. It’s not even that people who are ineligible want to be registered. They may not know that they have to select ‘Opt out.'” – READ MORE