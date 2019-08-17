Swedish teen’s ‘zero-carbon yacht’ trip to New York is not so green after all

Sixteen-year-old Swedish eco-campaigner Greta Thunberg is currently on her way across the Atlantic ocean on a zero-carbon yacht, headed for New York to address the United Nations regarding climate change policy.

But the two-week voyage that’s been widely-hailed for its environmentally-friendly mode of travel has now fallen under scrutiny, as it has been revealed that carbon-guzzling trans-Atlantic flights will be utilized by the boat’s crew for the round trip.

Apparently, it’s even more impossible to travel without a carbon footprint than some might have imagined. The Times of London revealed Friday that Thunberg’s solar-powered yacht trip “may generate more emissions than it saves because of flights taken by the crew.”

The Times reported that two sailors will be flying into New York to man the 60-foot vessel back to Europe, and two of the crew members currently on the yacht may fly home. – READ MORE