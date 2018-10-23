Swedish Student Who Pulled Airplane Stunt To Stop Afghan Man’s Deportation Just Got Some Bad News

A Swedish student who was hailed a hero by the Left for successfully halting the deportation of a 52-year-old Afghan asylum seeker in July has been indicted by Swedish prosecutors.

Twenty-one-year-old Elin Ersson, a student at the University of Gothenburg, refused to be seated on a plane about to take off to Turkey after learning an Afghan passenger was to be deported. Ersson livestreamed her tearful histrionics, racking up well over five million Facebook views, and became an overnight leftist sensation.

It was later learned that the man Ersson interfered for was sentenced for committing assault. His asylum application was rejected and he was, despite Ersson’s effort, eventually deported.

According to The New York Times, Ersson “violated the Swedish aviation act by remaining standing when the plane was set to take off,” says the indictment.

Upon a conviction, Ersson could face up to six months behind bars or fines.