Swedish Health Chief Said Country Avoided Lockdown To Prevent “Pandemic Fatigue”

Swedish health chief Olivia Wigzell explained that her country didn’t impose the kind of draconian coronavirus lockdown seen in other European countries in order to prevent the public from developing “pandemic fatigue.”

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden chose to go for herd immunity by refusing to impose a hard lockdown, meaning bars, restaurants, gyms, workplaces and schools remained open and vulnerable people were told to shield while mandatory mask rules were avoided.

Despite the mainstream media predicting that this would lead to massive fatalities, Sweden has recorded under 6,000 coronavirus deaths and now has the lowest death rate in Europe.

The Scandinavian country’s GDP fared better than the rest of Europe and now large segments of the population have developed herd immunity, reducing the impact of any potential “second wave.”

Illustrating how the country is already virtually back to normal, a young woman posted a video of herself boarding a train in Stockholm showing minimal social distancing and hardly anyone wearing masks. – READ MORE

