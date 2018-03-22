Sweden’s Socialist Party Proposes A Ban On Religious Schools

Now that Sweden has banned referring to God in the masculine, the country’s socialist party has announced a proposal to ban all religious schools.

According to Catholic News Agency, the Social Democratic Party in Sweden has proposed “banning all religious schools (known as ‘confessional schools’) in the country, in what the party says is an attempt at better integration of students.”

The underlying argument put forth by the Social Democrats is that so-called “confessional schools” disrupt educational hegemony and segregate students. Minister for Upper Secondary School and Adult Education and Training Anna Ekstrom said in a press conference that “teachers and principals should make the decisions, not priests or imams.”

The Social Democrats have formed a coalition with the Green Party before a general election in September. – READ MORE

