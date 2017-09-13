Sweden Releases ‘Sex Guidebook’ to Teach Young Migrants Not to Rape

The Swedish Ministry of Youth and Civil Affairs has announced a new programme to combat increased sex attacks committed by newly arrived migrants by releasing a ‘sex guidebook’ to teach them basic sex education and that women are allowed to say no.

The guidebook, entitled “Youmo In Practice”, is designed to help adults who work with newly arrived young migrants to talk with them on subjects of sex, health, and gender issues, Metro reports.

The guide will also show adults how to approach the subject of consent in an effort to combat a surge in sex attacks involving young migrants. – READ MORE