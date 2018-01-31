SWAMP: Sen. Menendez WALKS; DOJ drops corruption case

Federal prosecutors decided Wednesday not to retry Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges that ended in a hung jury last fall, lifting the legal cloud hanging over the New Jersey Democrat as he gears up for re-election this year.

Prosecutors filed a motion with the court on Wednesday to throw out the case after a judge threw out some of the counts last week. The first trial for Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen ended in a hung jury last November.

Menendez, 64, was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from Melgen, 63. Both had denied the charges.

Last week the judge threw out the bribery counts related to Melgen’s campaign donations. Eleven charges remained before Wednesday’s decision, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Sen. Robert Menendez (D., N.J.) on Thursday challenged the Department of Justice to either prosecute him again on corruption charges or drop its case.

Menendez said in an interview that he has the ability to present a motion calling on the department to prosecute or dismiss the charges by mid-January, the Associated Press reports. Menendez was tried in a New Jersey federal court this September for corruption charges, including bribery, involving his relationship with florida doctor Salomon Melgen. The jury, however, was not able to come to a decision, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial and giving Menendez the opportunity to claim vindication.

“We would have the ability to present a motion to say prosecute or dismiss,” Menendez said about the department’s charges. “And if you want to prosecute, bring it on.”

Menendez argued the fact ten of the twelve jurors did not believe the prosecutors’ case means “the end” of the federal case against him. – READ MORE