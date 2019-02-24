SWAMP: PAC Aligned With Ocasio-Cortez Paid Her Boyfriend $6,000. PAC Responds.

A political action committee (PAC) aligned with media darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid her boyfriend Riley Roberts two payments of $3,000 during her run for congressional office in 2017. Brand New Congress PAC, which was founded by Ocasio-Cortez’s current Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti, claims it paid Roberts the $6,000 for his marketing services.

A Marie Claire profile from January 15 describes Roberts as “a web developer who worked as ‘head of marketing at HomeBinder.com, which helps people manage the maintenance on their homes. He also works as a consultant to help tech startups grow revenue using marketing and development,'” reported The Blaze. “Not necessarily the type of background that you would expect for someone hired to be the only marketing consultant for a PAC.”

Public records show Brand New Congress PAC paid $3,000 to Roberts on August 8. Nineteen days later, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign paid $6,191.32 to Brand New Congress LLC. On September 29, the PAC paid Roberts another $3,000.

A report from National Review contributor Luke Thompson suggests that there are serious ethical questions to be raised about the setup. Moreover, as noted by The Blaze, if the money funneled to Roberts was meant to fund Ocasio-Cortez’s anemic campaign — which Thompson argues it likely was — then she would have violated the $5,000 legal limit for PAC donations in a calendar year. Thompson explained:

When AOC won, she then hired Chakrabarti, her strategist/patron, as her Chief of Staff. Taking money from a rich guy, trying to hide it by passing it through a PAC, and then giving her benefactor a government job.

That's definitely unethical and potentially illegal. Chakrabarti may have made an illegal campaign contribution in excess of federal limits.