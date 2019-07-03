Swalwell Tries to Defend Dismal Polling Numbers, Says He’ll Do Better When More People Watch the Debates

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tried to defend his abysmal polling numbers following the first round of debates by saying he will be doing better when more people watch the future debates.

During an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Swalwell was asked by the host when he would “get out” of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, pointing to the fact that he was polling “at an asterisk” in a recent CNN poll.

Swalwell — who was aptly described as an “asterisk” by “The View” co-host Meghan McCain — responded by saying that it was “early” in the race and stated that the majority of the people polled “did not watch the debate.”

“So, it’s early as you know, just under 500 days until the next election. But also what’s interesting in that poll is that 57% of the people polled did not watch the debate,” said the California congressman. – READ MORE