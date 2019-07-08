Swalwell to drop out of presidential primary

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, making him the first major candidate in the crowded 2020 primary field to end a presidential bid.

“After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren’t what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination,” Swalwell wrote in a message on his campaign website on Monday.

“My presidential campaign ends today, but this also is the start of a new passage for the issues on which our campaign ran,” he continued.

The Hill confirmed earlier on Monday that Swalwell planned to put an end to his campaign after he cancelled Independence Day events in New Hampshire last week.

The California lawmaker, who has lagged in polls, would become the first in the crowded Democratic field to drop out of the contest since the race took shape this spring. He took part in the first series of debates late last month.