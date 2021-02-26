Swalwell Says He’s Nervous For GOP To Have Too Much Influence On Potential 1/6 Commission

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Thursday that he’s nervous for the GOP to have too much influence over the potential Jan. 6 commission into the Capitol riot.

“Well, Democrats are in the majority so most committees today have more Democrats on them than Republicans. I think it’s important to have Republican perspective on this, but also remember that 150 plus Republicans, an overwhelming majority of their House members, voted for a process that incited this mob,” Swalwell told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

“And so I’m a little bit nervous about giving too much influence to members of Congress who essentially are now asking to have oversight for an event that they are partially responsible for inciting,” Swalwell told Ruhle.

A mob of former President Donald Trump’s followers breached the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 during a protest against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, which later turned into a deadly riot.

The speaker announced the implementation of “an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes’ connected to the Capitol riot in a Feb. 15 Dear Colleague letter. Pelosi said the commission will investigate the readiness and responses of “‘the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement” in the region of the Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s draft of the proposed investigative group on Wednesday, which would’ve consisted of seven Democrats and four Republicans, according to Politico.

McConnell said an investigation into general political unrest must be part of any widespread investigation into the riot.