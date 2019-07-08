Swalwell Promised He’d Give Up Seat in Congress if He Ran for President

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), who will reportedly drop out of the Democratic presidential primary Monday afternoon, said he would give up his seat in Congress if he ran for president during a February interview on the It’s All Political podcast.

“If you decide to run for president, would you give up your seat in Congress?” asked host and San Francisco Chronicle reporter Joe Garofoli.

“Yes,” Swalwell responded.

“You would give it up?” Garofoli pressed.

“Yes,” Swalwell said. “I think you have to.”

Swalwell said voters needed to be assured “you’re not hedging and that you don’t have a lifeboat,” he said. – read more