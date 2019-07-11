Swalwell Forced to Backpedal After Vowing to Give up His House Seat for Botched Presidential Bid (VIDEO)

There’s confusion in Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) world, as his past promises to not run for both president and reelection in the House are coming back to bite.

Swalwell — who was widely mocked after news broke that he was expected to drop out of the 2020 race — said his goodbye to his hopes of being the president in 2020, as he dropped out of the race on Monday, becoming the first major candidate to do so.

While ending his campaign, the Democratic lawmaker also announced he would run for reelection in his California district.

When confronted by a reporter on Monday about the time, before he launched his official 2020 campaign, when he said he “wouldn’t run for both,” Swalwell tried to backpedal with his claim that he “said that I wouldn’t seek both.” – READ MORE