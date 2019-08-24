Swalwell Claims NRA Policies ‘Arm School Shooters’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), a former presidential candidate, told MSNBC Thursday that the NRA’s policies “arm school shooters.”

When Swalwell was asked whether any gun legislation could make it past Senate majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Republicans, he said Democrats must get through Republicans to enact gun control.

“I’m afraid we can’t count on the president or Mitch McConnell, both who have continued to side with the NRA, an organization who continues to arm school shooters with their policies,” he said.

He went on to say gun control activists need to pressure vulnerable Republican senators to bring McConnell to the negotiating table. – READ MORE