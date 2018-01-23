Suzanne Somers praises President Trump: ‘And now my career is over’

Suzanne Somers isn’t afraid to admit she’s a fan of President Trump’s performance in the White House.

“I’m happy about him,” the former “Three’s Company” star told TMZ in a video posted Monday about the 71-year-old’s first year in office.

“I’m happy that the economy’s doing so much better,” said the actress with a smile.

Still, the 71-year-old actress admitted it’s “very rare” to praise Trump in predominantly left-leaning Hollywood.

“And now my career is over!” she joked.

This isn’t the first time Somers has talked politics. Back in 2014, Somers told Fox Business she wasn’t completely thrilled with then-president Barack Obama’s administration. – READ MORE

She was never a supporter of Donald Trump for president of the United States, but now that she’s seen his success in office, one Republican journalist openly admitted she’s “thrilled” he’s the man in the White House.

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, wrote a column in The Washington Post to explain why she did not formerly support the president, but now applauds his achievements in office.

Hemingway cited Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as the first turning point.

Her support for President Trump snowballed from there on.

“He has appointed 12 outstanding federal appellate judges — a record number for a president in his first year,” Hemingway wrote.

“By comparison, President Barack Obama had only three in his first year,” she explained.

The journalist also cited other victories — the U.S. departure from the Paris climate accord, revoking the Clean Power Plan, historic corporate tax reform, victory over the Islamic State group and deregulation as just a few reasons why she now is happy Trump is in the Oval Office. – READ MORE