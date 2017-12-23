True Pundit

Suspicious package for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sends bomb squad to Bel Air

UPDATE:

A package meant for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin prompted a check from the bomb squad in Bel Air Saturday.

Authorities said a call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious package labeled to Mnuchin that was left in a neighbor’s driveway in the 900 block of Bel Air Road.

The package was also labeled as being from “the American people.”

Manure-filled package sent to Steve Mnuchin's Bel Air home
Manure-filled package sent to Steve Mnuchin's Bel Air home

A package filled with manure and addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin prompted a check from the bomb squad in Bel Air Saturday.
