Suspicious package for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sends bomb squad to Bel Air

UPDATE:

Manure found in package addressed to Steve Mnuchin’s Bel Air Address per Law Enforcement Sources. US Secret Service will pick up the trail… — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) December 24, 2017

A package meant for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin prompted a check from the bomb squad in Bel Air Saturday.

Authorities said a call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious package labeled to Mnuchin that was left in a neighbor’s driveway in the 900 block of Bel Air Road.

The package was also labeled as being from “the American people.”

Aerial footage from @NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 shows officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper; it's not clear what is inside the box addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. https://t.co/w0QsUKuIHI pic.twitter.com/2j0VmdtHFG — Whitney Ashton (@whit_ashton) December 24, 2017

#BREAKING Bomb squad investigating suspicious package meant for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Bel Airhttps://t.co/p98s1BHtVP pic.twitter.com/6xeiHecPYX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 24, 2017

