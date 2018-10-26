    True Pundit

    Crime

    Suspicious package found in NYC addressed to former US DNI Clapper

    Posted on
    A suspicious package — identical to the ones containing mail bombs this week — turned up at a Manhattan post office Friday morning, sources told The Post.

    The package, which was received at the United States Postal Service office at 322 West 52nd Street, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, sources said.

    This is a developing story – READ MORE

