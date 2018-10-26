Suspicious package found in NYC addressed to former US DNI Clapper

A suspicious package — identical to the ones containing mail bombs this week — turned up at a Manhattan post office Friday morning, sources told The Post.

The package, which was received at the United States Postal Service office at 322 West 52nd Street, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, sources said.

JUST IN: We now have photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper found at mail facility on 52nd Street in Midtown, Manhattan. Read more: https://t.co/U3ClGMvr63 pic.twitter.com/IAxVqunfzE — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 26, 2018

We are investigating a suspicious package. W52nd Street 8th – 9th Ave is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow at @NYPDnews — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) October 26, 2018

Just in from @ShimonPro: The suspicious package found at NYC postal facility was addressed to both James Clapper and CNN — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) October 26, 2018

Lost of police officers at West 52nd street and 8th Ave., outside of the post office. Doorman of the building said he heard about a suspicious package, police officers wouldn’t say what is going on. #NYC pic.twitter.com/ZJhPrpejNb — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) October 26, 2018

on the scene at the USPS distribution center in Opa-Locka, FL as a reported 11th and 12th package intended for Sen. Cory Booker and fmr DNI James Clapper have been intercepted in Southern Florida and NYC #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/Auf3duNx2C — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 26, 2018

