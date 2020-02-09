Suspicions Fly After DNC Chair Calls For ‘Immediate Recanvass’ Of Iowa Caucus

DNC Chairman Tom Perez has called for an ‘immediate recanvass’ of the Iowa caucuses on Thursday after an app create by former Clinton and Obama staffers botched the count.

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez Thursday afternoon, via Politico. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy. The IDP will continue to report results. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

While former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed victory, he was virtually tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 26% with 97% of precincts reporting. According to the Associated Press, the race was too close to call.

The recount means that nobody will know exactly who won Iowa going into Friday night’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire, which holds its primary Tuesday. – READ MORE