Suspects Allegedly Armed with ‘Assault Rifle’ Flee as Pharmacist Opens Fire with Revolver

Two Suspects Allegedly Armed With An “assault Rifle” Entered Karemore Pharmacy In Princess Anne, Maryland, Monday Afternoon Only To Flee As The Pharmacist Opened Fire With A Revolver.

Delmarva.com reports that the two suspects were allegedly wearing ski masks when they entered the pharmacy and Wasim Amir was in his office, but came out amid “some commotion.” He said, “The man with the rifle ordered everyone down on the ground,” Amir said, “including one customer, a woman, who happened to be in the store.”

Amir grabbed a revolver out of his desk drawer and walked out to confront the suspects. He said, “When he saw my revolver, he yelled to the other man to run, saying ‘He has a gun’ and both of them started running away. I fired once in their direction, but it doesn’t seem like anyone was hit.” – READ MORE

The Florida sheriff leading a state commission on the Parkland high school massacre says there were multiple opportunities to stop Nikolas Cruz during the attack – if only someone had confronted him with a gun.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County, citing surveillance footage taken from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told a New York Times reporter Thursday that Cruz had to stop firing his AR-15 rifle several times in order to reload.

“If he had somebody in there with a gun, they could have mitigated this,” the sheriff was quoted as saying. “There were opportunities for staff to have intervened if they had been armed.”

Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Stoneman Douglas, is charged with killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day attack.- READ MORE