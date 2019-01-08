Suspected ‘Terrorists’ Have Infiltrated Migrant ‘Caravans,’ New House Report Warns

A new report from the House Homeland Security Committee found that suspected terrorists have joined the so-called migrant caravans that have amassed on the U.S.-Mexico border, just as President Trump has long claimed.

“Recently, Mexico has stepped up its efforts to combat the migrant caravans coming in from Honduras, which has included several SIAs and potentially KSTs travelling towards the U.S. border,” said the report, which also found that the Islamic terror group ISIS urges members to cross the border.

“The report treads carefully to avoid including classified information and so it is understandably light on quantifying the terrorism threat with details about terrorist suspects crossing the border,” the Center for Immigration Studies said.

The report says the federal government needs to authorize Department of Homeland Security repatriation authority, which would “open up funding for the detention and removal of SIAs from places such as Panama and Mexico to their home countries, creating deterrence and reducing risk. ‘Congress should provide DHS the authority to give financial assistance to foreign partners to support the repatriation of individuals that impact the security of the United States. This will be a major tool for thwarting any potential threats before they reach the Homeland, while improving security and decreasing migration flows throughout the Western Hemisphere.'”- READ MORE