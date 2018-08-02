Suspected Russia-Linked Facebook Pages Pushed ‘Abolish ICE,’ Anti-Trump #Resistance

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it had removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram for “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” which they suspect is connected to a Russian disinformation group involved in meddling with the U.S. elections. But while the popular narrative is that the Russians have been working to promote Trump, Facebook revealed in briefings on Capitol Hill that some of the pages were busy promoting the #Resistance and progressive causes.

CNN reports: In briefings on Capitol Hill, Facebook has told lawmakers that it suspects a Russian group is behind more than 30 pages advocating US political stances, according to a congressional source briefed on the matter. One page promoted a “No Unite the Right 2” march — a counter demonstration to a planned “Unite the Right” event to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the march in Charlottesville in which a woman was killed. There was also an effort to amplify the “Abolish ICE” message pushed by liberals, the source said. …

Facebook said the “Resisters” page, which organized the “No Unite the Right 2” event, recruited real activists who “unwittingly helped build interest in” the event” and posted information about transportation, materials, and locations so people could get to the protests.”– READ MORE

