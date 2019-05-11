Suspected Colorado School Shooter’s Dad Was Deported Twice: Report

The father of a Colorado school shooting suspect was deported twice and had a history of domestic violence, according to records obtained by Daily Mail.

Jose Evis Quintana, father of shooting suspect Maya “Alec” McKinney, is a Mexican national and was deported on April 21, 2017 and on Dec. 9, 2010, Daily Mail reported.

McKinney, along with Devon Erickson, are suspected shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch, which left one dead and eight students with injuries Tuesday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department also arrested Quintana in 2008 for kidnapping, menacing with a weapon, evading police in a car and driving without a valid license, Daily Mail reported. He was released on bail, however.

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican father of alleged Colorado school shooter Alec McKinney was jailed for a weapons offense and deported TWICE https://t.co/Kc4SgkMOoA — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 10, 2019

His criminal history includes a domestic violence offense against hairstylist Morgan Lynn McKinney and “menacing with a weapon” in 2009, according to Daily Mail. He was sentenced to 15 months of prison when all the charges, besides the charge against Morgan McKinney, were dropped.

Quintana and McKinney were in a long-term relationship when they had Alec McKinney in 2003, Daily Mail reported. The couple had two more children before getting married in 2009, the same year Morgan McKinney gained permanent custody over the kids.

Maya McKinney was born as a female, but prefers to be called by her male name Alec.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]