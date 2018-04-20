Suspected 9/11 recruiter for Al Qaeda captured in Syria, Pentagon says

Anti-ISIS forces in Syria have detained a Syrian-born German man suspected of recruiting some of the 9/11 hijackers to Al Qaeda, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the detainee, identified as Mohammed Haydar Zammar, more than a month ago, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said.

Zammar, who is his mid-fifties, was apprehended in northern Syria and was being interrogated, a senior Kurdish commander told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday. Zammar’s fate remained unclear. The SDF is a predominantly Kurdish network of fighters.

The jihadist is known for allegedly helping plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S., including recruiting some of the hijackers to the terror group. As the Pentagon noted, the official 9/11 Commission Report described him as an “outspoken, flamboyant Islamist” who extolled “the virtues of violent jihad.” – READ MORE

