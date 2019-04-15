Suspect who shot, killed Washington deputy is killed in shootout with police

The man suspected of fatally shooting a Washington state sheriff’s deputy Saturday night was killed in a shootout with authorities on Sunday and two other men were arrested, police said.

Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking a roadway northeast of Kalama around 10 p.m., the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. He was shot soon afterwards and died during surgery, officials said. The shooting prompted a manhunt for the suspect or suspects responsible for DeRosier’s death.

On Sunday around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near Spencer Creek Road, in Kalama, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. When the officers arrived, the suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers and was killed. None of the officers were injured in the shootout, The Oregonian reported.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO COP SHOT DEAD WHILE SITTING IN PARKED VEHICLE, ANOTHER MAN CRITICALLY INJURED

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or the two men who were arrested. No additional details were released. – READ MORE