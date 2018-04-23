Suspect in Nashville Waffle House shooting caught by police

The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet Monday that the suspect Travis Reinking, wanted in connection with the shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, is in custody.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

EARLIER REPORT: The manhunt continues Monday for the 29-year-old man who opened fire at an Antioch Waffle House early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring several others.

Travis Reinking is accused of opening fire at the Waffle House located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike just before 3:30 a.m. – READ MORE

