Suspect in mass-killing at Georgia spas reportedly blames murders on his ‘addiction to sex’ — and not race

Police say that accused mass killer Robert Aaron Long reportedly murdered at least eight people because of his “sex addiction” — and not because some of the victims were of Asian descent.

Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, reportedly opened fire on Tuesday night at three different spas in the Atlanta area, killing eight people.

Six of those people were identified as Asian women, and authorities said they were not ruling out the possibility of a hate crime at that time.

Authorities took Long into custody Tuesday night on murder charges following the rampage.

Following the killings, #StopAsianHate began trending across social media platforms and politicians and celebrities alike called for an end to race-based violence.

On Wednesday, ABC News reported that Long blamed his “addiction to sex” as to the motive behind the slayings.

In a statement, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said, “Long confessed to the shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta.” – READ MORE

