Susan Rice’s son is outspoken pro-Trump GOP leader at Stanford

One of Stanford University’s most vocal conservative leaders, who is determined to “Make Stanford Great Again,” is the son of controversial Obama administration official Susan Rice.

John David Rice-Cameron, 20, told Fox News on Wednesday that the Tea Party movement inspired him to move away from his parents’ politics and become a conservative.

“My mother and I have a great relationship, and my mother believes strongly in the free and respectful exchange of ideas,” Rice-Cameron told Fox News. “We disagree on most of the standard Republican/Democrat disagreements. However, we agree that America is the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and thus, we believe that America has an important role to play as a force for liberty and justice on the world stage.”

He says the two both support free trade, robust American engagement in Africa, and believe that Russia poses a major threat to American interests.

Rice-Cameron’s father is Ian Cameron, a former long time producer and executive at reliably liberal ABC News. Both Cameron and Rice went to Stanford, as well.

Rice-Cameron, who is a sophomore, is president of the College Republicans on campus and the activism director for the California College Republicans. Like his mother, who is a Stanford alumnus, he does not shy away from controversy.- READ MORE

