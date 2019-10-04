Susan Rice warns American democracy is under attack ‘from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’

President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser warned Friday that American democracy is “under assault” and the “attack” is being waged from the White House

Susan Rice, who also served as U.N. ambassador in the Obama administration, made the dire assessment on “CBS This Morning,” responding to President Trump’s comments Thursday that he would like China to look into the business dealings of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Rice said about the comments, adding that Trump is welcoming an “adversary to intervene in our election, just as he did with Russia.”

“For the first time that I can remember, our democracy is under assault. Our country is, in effect, under attack … and that attack is coming now from within. It’s coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And for all of the security threats I saw as national security adviser, all the challenges we faced, I never thought I’d see that,” said Rice.

Rice accused Trump of projecting an image of “chaos, insecurity, instability and chaos” to the world, claiming China could look to take advantage when it comes to ongoing disputes with the United States over trade, cybersecurity and the South China Sea. – READ MORE