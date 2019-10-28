Susan Rice Complains That Trump Should Have Informed Obama About Killing ISIS Leader (VIDEO)

Former National Security Adviser and documented liar Susan Rice complained on Sunday that President Donald Trump did not inform former President Barack Obama about the raid in which ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

.@AmbassadorRice on @realDonaldTrump ‘s announcement that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid conducted by U.S. special forces: “it doesn’t mean the fight against ISIS is over.” pic.twitter.com/PJiSmhQpOL — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 27, 2019

“Well obviously it’s a major milestone and it’s one that we all should be welcoming quite plainly, but it doesn’t mean that the fight against ISIS is over. And it doesn’t mean that we can declare mission accomplished, and just walk away,” Rice said. “What we’ve seen time and time again in this part of the world is that when the pressure is relieved on terrorist organizations, whether al-Qaeda or ISIS, they are able to reconstitute. So we need to be vigilant. We need to maintain a minimal presence in order to ensure that the pressure stays on ISIS and they don’t come back roaring.”

“Do you know, was President Obama informed of the death of al-Baghdadi by the administration?” Brennan asked.

"There's no reason why I should know. There is a tradition of common courtesy of presidents informing their predecessors of things of significance like this," Rice responded. "Since the White House seemingly didn't feel it necessary to inform the leadership of the intelligence committees on a bipartisan basis, I'm quite confident that they didn't do the normal protocol with respect to predecessors either."