Susan Rice blames President Trump for American coronavirus deaths — and blatantly lies in the process

Susan Rice, a national security adviser during the Obama administration, claims President Donald Trump is responsible for American deaths during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking with the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart on the “Cape Up” podcast, Rice said Trump’s “incompetence” has cost “tens of thousands of American lives.”

“He has demonstrated utter lack of leadership, utter incompetence. And he’s been profoundly dishonest about the nature of the threat to the American people by downplaying it, by dismissing it, by comparing it to the flu,” Rice said.

(…)

Specifically, Rice alleged the Trump administration ignored pandemic preparedness, while, of course, claiming the Obama administration prioritized such readiness as “a top national security priority.”

In fact, the Obama administration significantly depleted the national stockpile of medical equipment containing N95 respirator masks and other personal protection equipment that has now become vital in the face of COVID-19. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --