Susan Collins slams anti-Kavanaugh activists for ‘trying to buy votes’

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday slammed opponents’ efforts to fundraise against her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, calling them nothing more than blatant ploys to buy votes in a future election.

“They are asking me to perform an official act and if I do not do what they want, $2 million plus is going to go to my opponent. I think that if our politics has come to the point where people are trying to buy votes and buy positions, then we are in a very sad place,” Collins told CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

The political groups Be A Hero Team, Maine People’s Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership had called out the senator before her vote, with a Crowdpac campaign titled: “Either Sen. Collins VOTES NO on Kavanaugh OR we fund her future opponent.”

Collins is not up for re-election until 2020. The campaign has raised more than $3.5 million and counting.

"This is a classic quid-pro-quo as defined in our bribery laws," Collins said in the interview.