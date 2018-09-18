SUSAN COLLINS QUESTIONS THE TIMING OF KAVANAUGH BOMBSHELL

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine questioned on Sunday why Democrats waited until after the Senate Judiciary Hearing to introduce the allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“What is puzzling to me is the Democrats, by not bringing this out earlier, after having had this information for more than six weeks, have managed to cast a cloud of doubt on both the professor and the judge,” Collins told The New York Times. “If they believe Professor Ford, why didn’t they surface this information earlier so that he could be questioned about it?”

"And if they didn't believe her and chose to withhold the information, why did they decide at the 11th hour to release it?" she continued. "It is really not fair to either of them the way it was handled."

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel "in any way the committee deems appropriate" in order to "defend my integrity."