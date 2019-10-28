Survey: Young Americans Souring on Capitalism, Leaning Socialist

Millennials and other young Americans, primarily those born after 1981, have increasingly favorable views toward Socialism and Communism, according to a new survey, with more than 70 percent of them saying they would have no problem voting for a Socialist political candidate.

The annual survey by YouGov commissioned by the Victim of Communism Memorial Foundation, an educational foundation established by Congress in 1993, found that only about half of younger Americans have a favorable view of Capitalism. A solid majority of Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) and Gen-Xers (those born between 1965 and 1980) still have favorable views of Capitalism.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report,” said Marion Smith, Executive director of the foundation. “When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas. We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today.” – READ MORE