Survey: Nearly 1 in 10 Americans Have Deleted Their Facebook Account Due to Privacy Fears

According To A New Report, Nearly 1 In 10 Americans Surveyed Have Deleted Their Facebook Account Citing Privacy Fears As Their Motivation For Leaving The Platform.

Business Insider UK reports that according to a survey of 1000 Americans by Carolina Milanesi and technology research group Techpinions, nearly 1 in 10 Americans have deleted their Facebook account over privacy concerns. The figures discovered by Milanesi and Techpinions would seem to contradict Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who said recently that there was not a “meaningful” number of users deleting their Facebook pages.

17% of Americans have deleted the Facebook app from their phone due to concern for their privacy.

35% of Americans are using Facebook less than they used to directly as a result of the privacy issue.

9% of Americans have deleted their Facebook account.

39% of Americans are “very aware” and 37% say they’re “somewhat aware” of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. – READ MORE

