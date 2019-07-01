SURVEY: Democrats More Easily Influenced By TV And Film Than Republicans

The survey asked: “To what extent has your opinion about racism been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘Green Book’ or ‘Crash’?”

17% of Democrats and 4% of Republicans responded with “a lot,” in contrast with 10% of all persons surveyed.

The survey asked: “To what extent has your opinion about sexism been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ or ‘A League of Their Own’?”

14% of Democrats and 5% of Republicans responded with “a lot,” in contrast with 10% of all persons surveyed.

The survey asked: “To what extent has your opinion about LGBTQ people been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘Brokeback Mountain’ or ‘Modern Family’?”

15% of Democrats and 5% of Republicans responded with “a lot,” in contrast with 10% of all persons surveyed.

The survey asked: “To what extent has your opinion about climate change been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ or ‘Planet Earth’?”

The difference was more stark on this question. 27% of Democrats and 7% of Republicans responded with "a lot," in contrast with 18% of all persons surveyed.