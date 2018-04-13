Survey: 66 Percent of Millennials in the U.S. Do Not Know Auschwitz Was Part of the Holocaust

Sixty-six Percent Of American Millennials Between The Ages Of 18 And 34 Years Old Did Not Know That Auschwitz Was Part Of The Holocaust, According To A Survey Released Thursday.

The Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Study, released on Holocaust Remembrance Day, found that many U.S. adults lack basic knowledge of the events that occurred during the Holocaust—and that the lack of Holocaust knowledge was more pronounced among American Millennials ages 18 to 34.

One of the more striking findings found that 41 percent of U.S. adults—and 66 percent of U.S. millennials—could not explain that Auschwitz was a concentration camp in Poland where the Nazis detained 1.3 million people and exterminated 1.1 million during World War II.

Nearly half of Millennials—41 percent—believed that less than two million Jews had been killed during the Holocaust, even though the actual number of those killed hovers around six million, according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’s study. – READ MORE

