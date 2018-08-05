SURVEY: 48% Of Americans Believe ‘Government Should Require Social Media Sites To Monitor And Remove Objectionable Content’

The Freedom Forum Institute (FFI) recently released their annual “State of the First Amendment” (SOFA) survey, and the results are troubling.

On Friday, The Daily Wire reported that according to the SOFA survey, which has been conducted every year since 1997, 40% of Americans couldn’t name a single right guaranteed by the First Amendment. Only one respondent could name all five rights.

However, that’s not the only bad news from the survey. Out of the 1,009 adults surveyed, 48% “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that the government should “require social media sites to monitor and remove objectionable content.” A combined 49% “strongly disagree” or “somewhat disagree.”

Interestingly, those who were able to name more rights guaranteed by the First Amendment were less likely to agree that the government become involved in social media. – READ MORE

