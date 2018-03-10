True Pundit

Surprising State’s Legislature Moving to Arm Churches So Sutherland Springs Never Happens Again

Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday to allow concealed carry on church properties to protect parishioners from repeats of the church shootings in Texas and South Carolina.

Maryland state Del. Kathy Szeliga introduced the Parishioner Protection Act in the 2018 legislative session in Annapolis and promoted it as a possible solution to mass shootings at churches, according to WTTG-TV.

The bill, which if passed will be implemented as a pilot program in Harford County, would allow parishioners to carry concealed handguns on church property with the written permission of their church leadership.

“Think about going into your own place of worship, your back is towards the door, your mind is on God and spiritual things,” Szeliga said, according to WTTG. “You are very vulnerable to an intruder that could come in from behind.

“So making sure people, especially in that worshipful place, are protected is important.”

The proposed legislation also garnered the support of Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. – READ MORE

