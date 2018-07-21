Surprised? A Study Found Conservatives Believe Their Life to Be More Meaningful

A new study suggests liberals may spend more time seeking meaning in life than conservatives, according to the Independent.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, said that conservatives reported more meaning and higher satisfaction in their lives than liberals. The researchers used data from 16 countries for their study, according to the Independent.

No, we know it https://t.co/rwDnSnDJ1X — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) July 18, 2018

According to the study, participants reflected on their meaning and purpose in the present moment, at the end of the day, and over their entire lives. Conservatives were generally more satisfied than liberals in every section, and researchers noted that social conservatives generally found their lives more meaningful than economic conservatives.

The study also adjusted for religiosity, which is important because it proved that conservatives aren’t more satisfied solely because they are generally more religious.

In the United States, 73 percent of Republican voters are “absolutely certain” in their belief in God, while only 55 percent of Democrats hold the same belief, according to a Pew Research Center study. – READ MORE

Two days after Twitter told Congress that they aren’t politically biased when censoring content, several prominent conservatives discovered that the social media giant automatically includes them in a site-wide “Quality Filter Discrimination” shadowban which prevents anyone not already following them from viewing their posts.

While the filters have been around since August 2016 and were supercharged in May, Twitter’s aggressive censorship of conservative accounts was noticed Thursday afternoon by the Daily Wire‘s Ryan Saavedra, after he said he saw reduced activity following a viral tweet with 3.85 million views in which Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) calls for attacks on members of the Trump administration. In short order, a flood of influential conservative Twitter users discovered they were shadowbanned also using an account checking tool at shadowban.eu.

Twitter shadow ban test says I am shadowbanned. I noticed my account was getting a lot less activity after I posted a video about Maxine Waters that went viral. It's disappointing to see @Twitter @TwitterSupport @Jack @LeslieBerland censoring conservative reporters. pic.twitter.com/54fJHaixme — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1020025223020728327

Vile anti-Semite and Hitler worshipper Louis Farrakhan is NOT shadowbanned. pic.twitter.com/p6LUjf3GGb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

So I've been shadowbanned. It happened just a day after I livetweeted the Senate hearing on the censorship of conservatives on social media. It's hard not to notice when your engagement in analytics drops by over half. pic.twitter.com/fD3r24xGg6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2018

Twitter VP of Trust & Safety, Del Harvey, said that the filtering algorithm look at a number of signals, including how often a user is blocked, muted or complained about vs. receiving positive interactions such as “favorites” and retweets. – READ MORE

