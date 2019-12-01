Surprise, Surprise, The Latest College Racism Claim Turns Out To Be A Hoax

On November 16, two CNN reporters wrote about a student protest at Syracuse University over a series of alleged racist incidents on campus.

Competent readers will note that every instance of alleged racism on college campuses has turned out to be a hoax, yet media outlets still jump at every accusation. The latest allegation claims that a swastika was found painted on a wall, an unknown student was shouting racial epithets, more racist graffiti was found, and a racist manifesto was sent to several students’ cellphones.

Syracuse University is, of course, a liberal college campus located in one of the most liberal states in America, yet its students maintain it is a hotbed of racism. Students naturally took the allegations as fact and started protesting the university and demanding Chancellor Kent Syverud resign.

But just a few days after CNN and other media outlets spread news of the alleged racism at Syracuse, the manifesto story was debunked. CBS News reported last week that Syverud told the University Senate that authorities couldn’t find anyone who had received the manifesto, which was apparently a copy of the one written by the man who allegedly killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand earlier this year.

“It was apparent that this rumor was probably a hoax,” Syverud said, “but that reality was not communicated clearly and rapidly enough to get ahead of escalating anxiety.” – READ MORE