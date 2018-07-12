Surprise! Showtime’s New Series An Anti-Republican ‘Hit Job’

After the release of a teaser promo featuring Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” and a blistering Facebook post by Sarah Palin revealing the “sick” trick the host used to dupe her into a fake interview, a report by Fox News on Showtime’s new show “Who is America?” should come as no surprise: Sacha Baron Cohen’s seven-episode show is reportedly “nothing more than a Hollywood hit job on Trump supporters and the Republican Party.”

Billed as a show that is supposed to highlight “diverse individuals…across the political and cultural spectrum,” the show, according to a source who viewed rough cuts of parts of the series at a March 22 screening, is an anti-Republican and Trump supporter “hit job” that presents “an exaggerated account of the perceived paranoia and all the hate the left thinks people on the right have towards so many groups.”

“They actually tried to screen out the Republicans,” the insider told Fox News. “Cohen went undercover to nail Republicans. Total hit piece on Dick Cheney, Sheriff Joe, Roy Moore and others. None of these people seemed to know they were duped. Total secret.”​- READ MORE

President Trump tweeted out a video compilation on Sunday apparently aimed at critics who said he would never be president.

“They just didn’t get it, but they do now!” Trump tweeted.

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

The video begins with footage from “The Simpsons” television show that replicates his escalator ride down Trump Tower to announce his presidential campaign in 2015.

The video, produced by YouTube user Elouai, consists of over 2-minutes of pundits, celebrities and politicians projecting that his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, will win the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

President Trump wonders if, in the midst of Twitter cracking down on fake users, the social media giant will also get rid of the New York Times’ and Washington Post’s accounts.

Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

“Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years!” – READ MORE

