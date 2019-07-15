Surprise! CNN Turns Epstein Scandal into Just Another Trump Admin Scalp

On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter and Phil Mattingly warped the recent sentencing of child abuser and Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Epstein into a story about (who else?) Donald Trump. Following the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who had come under scrutiny for a shockingly favorable plea deal he had previously granted Epstein as a federal prosecutor — both Stelter and Mattingly brandished Acosta’s resignation as the latest example of instability and high turnover within the White House.

While CNN’s Saturday lineup featured a handful of news briefs about Epstein’s return to prison, by Sunday the serial child trafficker and molester was no longer the centerpiece of CNN’s reporting about his own prosecution. Nor, of course, were his many victims.

In a particularly blinding display of irony, Stelter closed his Reliable Sources segment on Epstein (which was really a segment about Acosta) by opining: “I hope there can be more focus on the victims in this story. That is the focus, that should be the focus.” That brief remark represented all of the time Stelter spent on Epstein’s victims on Sunday.

The rest of the segment resembled a victory dance over the acquisition of the latest Trump administration scalp. This included a graphic which showed, as Stelter put it: “the other Trump officials who also left their jobs in the wake of really important investigative reporting.” – READ MORE

